Gage (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Gage's limited session marks his first recorded practice activity since Week 7. Considering that he's missed each of the Buccaneers' last four games over a stretch of five weeks, Gage may need to upgrade to full participation in practices Friday or Saturday to have a good chance at playing Monday against the Saints. Even if Gage is active for that contest, he'll likely find himself as the fourth man on the depth chart at receiver, as all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are currently healthy.
