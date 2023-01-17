Gage was loaded onto a backboard and carted off the field after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 31-14 playoff defeat versus the Cowboys, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gage sustained a blow from behind to the head and neck area while attempting to catch an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. The exact nature of this injury still is unclear, though the 26-year-old was unable to get up and had to be tended to on the field for an extended period before being carted off, according to Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site.