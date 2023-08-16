Gage was carted off the practice field Wednesday due to a non-contact injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gage missed some time due to a lower leg issue earlier in training camp, and it now seems as though he may have suffered a more severe injury. The Buccaneers have yet to disclose an official update on Gage's status, but non-contact injuries aren't often minor. As long as Gage is sidelined, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore could see more reps behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.