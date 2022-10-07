Gage (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gage and Chris Godwin (knee) have been removed from the injury report, while Julio Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for a fourth straight week. Gage mostly worked on the perimeter in a Week 4 loss to Kansas City while Godwin dominated slot snaps, but it was more mixed back in Week 1 the last time both were healthy. If the Falcons use A.J. Terrell to shadow Mike Evans, it'd leave Casey Hayward on whichever of Godwin/Gage gets the perimeter snaps, while the slot receiver could be lined up against any one of three or four different players the Falcons have used there this year.