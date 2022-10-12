Gage didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

As of the final injury report of Week 5 last Friday, Gage had only been impacted by a hamstring issue this season. But the Buccaneers added him to the report Saturday due to a back concern before he suited up this past Sunday against the Falcons. Gage logged a typical 73 percent of the offensive snaps but managed to haul in just two of six targets for 20 yards. Now, a new injury is impacting his health. As a result, Gage's status should be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of if he's in danger of sitting out Sunday in Pittsburgh.

More News