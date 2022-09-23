Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage is listed as questionable for a third straight week and likely will suit up for a third straight game. It is possible the injury has affected his workload and/or performance, however, with Gage sitting on 41 yards through two games and rarely leaving the slot. He could see more looks this week with both Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) ruled out and Julio Jones (knee) headed for a game-time decision. Cautious fantasy managers will also want to make sure Gage isn't a surprise inclusion on the inactive list ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.