Gage (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walkthrough, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gage exited Sunday's loss at Carolina with a hamstring issue and was slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. While the results of the examination are unknown, Gage went down as a DNP along with Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee) on the first injury report of Week 8 prep. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game versus the Ravens, Gage's status should be monitored to get a sense of his upcoming availability (or lack thereof).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Set for MRI on hamstring•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Fine for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited in return to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Practicing Thursday•