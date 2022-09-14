Gage missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, the Saints' official website reports.
Gage, Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) all missed practice, with the latter all but certain to miss time after exiting Week 1 early. Gage saw only two targets despite Godwin's early exit, perhaps still impacted by the hamstring injury that limited him for much of the summer and now has him absent from Wednesday's practice. Tampa's injury reports will need close watching throughout the rest of the week.
