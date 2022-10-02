Gage (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday night against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.
The same applies to fellow wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), though the trio's status will still be worth verifying ahead of Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Meanwhile, Mike Evans is set to return from his Week 3 suspension, which likely sets the stage for Gage, if active, to see less volume than he did last weekend (13 targets) against the Packers when Godwin, Jones and Evans were all unavailable.
