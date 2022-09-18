Gage (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gage is expected to play Week 2 while the Buccaneers are reportedly optimistic about Mike Evans (calf), and Julio Jones (knee) is considered a game-time decision. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest. Depending on how things pan out, Gage could have to step up into a key pass-catching role for Tom Brady versus the Saints.