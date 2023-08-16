Gage (knee) is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after being carted off the practice field Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers haven't yet confirmed the severity of Gage's injury, but the news seems inevitable given the non-contact nature of his injury. The 27-year-old wideout will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future, with his attentions turned toward making a recovery for 2024. Tampa Bay will likely add receiver depth behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to fill the void at the No. 3 wideout spot.