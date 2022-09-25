Gage (hamstring) is expected play Sunday versus the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gage looks set to play through his hamstring injury for a third straight week after having again been listed as questionable. With Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) unavailable Sunday, plus Julio Jones (knee) being a true game-time decision, Gage could be in line for expanded opportunities versus the Packers' stout secondary. Breshad Perriman (knee) is also expected to play Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Deemed questionable again•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Another limited session•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Team-leading catch total in win•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Suiting up Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Expected to face Saints•