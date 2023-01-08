Gage secured three of six targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Gage recorded a three-yard touchdown grab in conjunction with Blaine Gabbert late in the second quarter, which served as the highlight of his abbreviated workday. With Julio Jones (knee) inactive and seemingly a 50/50 proposition to play each week, Gage could be in for an elevated role in next weekend's home wild-card matchup after finishing the regular season with a surge that saw him tally four of his five scores in the last five games.