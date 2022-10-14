Gage (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Gage was listed with a hamstring injury for the first five weeks of the season and now is bothered by his ankle, though not enough to keep him off the field. He even managed a full practice Friday, suggesting he'll be fine for his usual role alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, whereas Julio Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful.
