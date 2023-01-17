The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that Gage (concussion/neck) remained overnight for additional testing at a local hospital following Monday's loss to the Cowboys, and that he has regained movement in all his extremities.

Tampa Bay's statement notes that Gage will undergo additional testing Tuesday. The wideout had to be carted off the field during Monday's wild-card playoff loss against Dallas due to a neck injury and concussion. The Buccaneers will provide further updates about the 26-year-old's health as more information becomes available.