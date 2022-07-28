Gage, who dealt with an unspecified injury earlier in the offseason, was able to participate in the first practice of training camp Wednesday without limitations, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The offseason acquisition also got some competition for snaps and targets in the form of multi-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. While the playing time matter will sort itself out throughout camp and preseason, Gage was notably at full health for Wednesday's opening session despite his prior limitations, drawing the praise of head coach Todd Bowles. "Russ looks great," said Bowles. "He came back in great shape and we're happy to have him moving."