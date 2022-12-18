Gage is expected to slot into the No. 3 receiver role in Sunday's game against the Bengals with Julio Jones (knee) inactive for the contest, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Gage has plenty of experience stepping up in the wide receiver pecking order, considering Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jones have all missed time to varying degree this season. However, the expanded opportunities haven't led to much meaningful fantasy production, as Gage enters Sunday's game with a modest 32-254-2 line across nine contests.