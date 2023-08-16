The belief heading into exams is that the non-contact knee injury Gage suffered in Wednesday's practice is season-ending, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to the injury, Gage was in line to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. If his injury is indeed a long-term issue, the team figures to add depth at the position in short order. Also currently in Tampa Bay's WR mix are Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, David Moore and Kaylon Geiger, among others.