Gage (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Gage was bothered by a hamstring injury all season before he made an appearance on the Bucs' injury report last Saturday due to a back issue. He was able to play Week 5 against the Falcons en route to a typical 73-percent snap share and two catches (on six targets) for 20 yards. Now, Gage is tending to an ankle issue, but he at least was able to mix into drills Thursday, which he didn't do Wednesday. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Gage heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh.
