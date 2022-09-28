Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Gage joined Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) with a cap on his reps, while Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) was unable to practice at all. Otherwise, Mike Evans wasn't listed on the injury report as he returns from a one-game suspension. If one or both of Godwin and Jones is able to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, Gage wouldn't be due the 13 targets he managed when Evans, Godwin and Jones were sidelined during a Week 3 loss to the Packers. First, though, the Bucs have two more sessions before they're required to give designations ahead of this weekend.
