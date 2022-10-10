Gage (back) secured two of six targets for 20 yards and recorded a two-point conversion reception in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran played through an injury designation yet again, although this time it was a back issue that cropped up Saturday. Gage played a clear complementary role behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and even rookie tight end Cade Otton, the latter, who finished with a career-best 6-43 line on seven targets. Gage appears destined for modest production in a decidedly short-area role under any circumstance, as he's yet to top 87 yards (and that was on 12 catches) in any game and has been held to under 30 yards in his other four contests.