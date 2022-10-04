Gage brought in two of four targets for 24 yards during the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

With Chris Godwin and Julio Jones available to start the game after overcoming their questionable designations, Gage saw exponentially less volume than in Week 4, despite the fact Jones was ultimately limited to just 18 snaps. Gage logged 41 in his own right, but he still generated his lowest reception and yardage totals since Week 1 against the Cowboys. With Jones' health once again in question due to his knee issues, Gage could be in line for a return to a larger role against his old Falcons teammates in a Week 5 home clash.