Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Gage likely will play through the hamstring injury for a third straight week this Sunday against Green Bay, but it may be impacting his effectiveness and/or workload, with the Bucs only using him as the No. 3 receiver even as they've lost other guys to injuries and suspensions. Mike Evans is suspended this week, and Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) both missed practice Wednesday.
