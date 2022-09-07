Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Coach Todd Bowles was optimistic last week when discussing Gage's availability for the season opener against Dallas on Sunday. A limited practice suggests the wideout isn't quite back to full strength, but he'll still have some time to get there before the 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin, coming back from an ACL tear, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, though coach Todd Bowles noted that both Godwin and the team's medical staff still need to sign off on him playing. Mike Evans and Julio Jones, meanwhile, are locked in and ready to play.
