Gage exited Wednesday's practice scrimmage against the Dolphins under his own power, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gage walked with apparent discomfort off the practice field, perhaps due to a left foot or ankle issue. The severity of Gage's injury will need to be monitored, as if healthy, he looks primed for a key role in Tampa Bay's offense. The Buccaneers already have Mike Evans (hamstring) dealing with minor issue and Chris Godwin (knee) working back from an ACL tear.
