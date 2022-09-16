Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gage played through the same injury last week but didn't have much impact, seeing two targets on 42 percent snap share. There's an opportunity ahead with Chris Godwin (hamstring) ruled out for at least one game, but it isn't clear if Gage's own problematic hamstring will cooperate and allow him to take on a full workload. The Bucs also list Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee) as questionable this week, creating a lot of uncertainty heading into the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.