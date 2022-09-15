Gage (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.
Gage was among three Bucs wideouts to sit out Wednesday -- also, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) -- but he was the only one to return to the field one day later. Meanwhile, Mike Evans also didn't practice Thursday after kicking off Week 2 prep with a capped session, and Breshad Perriman remained limited. Overall, that accounts for the team's top five options at the position, so Gage's ability to practice puts him in a better light than Evans, Godwin and Jones. In the end, Friday's injury report could foretell how Tampa Bay's group of pass catchers will break down Sunday at New Orleans.
