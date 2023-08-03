Gage (leg) is participating in 11-on-11s, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith adds that Gage caught a 20-yard pass from the slot during Thursday's practice while taking a first-team rep in 11 personnel. That will likely be his role once the season begins, working as the third receiver behind Mike Evan and Chris Godwin, though it remains to be seen how they typically align under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. There's already discussion of Evans moving around more in the new offense, and both Gage and Godwin arguably are at their best when operating from the slot. Versatility is a good thing, of course, but Gage might have a rather low rate of targets per route if he spends a good chunk of his time on the perimeter and shares the field with a healthy Evans and healthy Godwin. In any case, Gage seems to have moved past the leg injury that limited his participation in spring practices and the first week of training camp.