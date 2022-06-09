Quarterback Tom Brady said Thursday that Gage will play a "very important" role in Tampa Bay's offense, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage inked a three-year, $30 million dollar with the Buccaneers early on in free agency, and Brady is now talking up his involvement on "a pass-heavy offense," which seems indicative that the two have already established some chemistry. While Chris Godwin (knee) works his way back from a Week 15 ACL tear Gage stands to operate as the No. 2 wideout behind Mike Evans, a role which could certainly involve significant and high-value targets from Brady, especially if Godwin is unavailable for the early portion of the season.