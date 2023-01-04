Gage caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Gage operated as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver Sunday, playing 42 of the team's 78 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old has maintained a solid snap share on offense even with Julio Jones active for the past two games. Tampa Bay continues to limit Jones' snaps as he recovers from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15. Gage will look to stay involved in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons, though his opportunities may be limited behind fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.