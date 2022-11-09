Gage (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Gage has yet to take part in a practice since hurting his hamstring Week 7 in Carolina, missing the last two games as a result. Without some on-field activity Thursday or Friday, he's likely on pace to miss a third consecutive contest Sunday versus the Seahawks in Munich. The Buccaneers may rule out Gage before they embark on the trans-Atlantic flight in the coming days.

