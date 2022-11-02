Gage (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Since injuring his hamstring Week 7 at Carolina, Gage hasn't stepped foot on the practice field. He'll have two more opportunities this week to do so, but if he's unable to Thursday and/or Friday, he'll be in danger of missing a second game in a row Sunday against the Rams. Julio Jones (knee) also sat out Wednesday, while Mike Evans (ankle) was limited, so Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden are the healthy members of the Buccaneers' receiving corps at the moment.