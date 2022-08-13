Gage (leg) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Dolphins.
Fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee) and Julio Jones also won't suit up in the Bucs' exhibition opener. With Tom Brady tending to a personal matter at the moment, Tampa Bay's offense won't trot out its primary skill-position talent until next Saturday at Tennessee, at the earliest.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limps off during scrimmage•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Stellar start to camp•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Healthy as training camp opens•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Looks primed for key role•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Moving south to Tampa•