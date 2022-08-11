Gage (leg) is not participating in Thursday's practice scrimmage against the Dolphins, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Todd Bowles said Gage suffered a leg injury during Wednesday's practice, per Laine, but he declined to offer further details about the wideout's health. Quarterback Tom Brady (personal) plans to remain away from the Buccaneers until after the team's Aug. 20 preseason matchup against the Titans, and wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ACL) are also dealing with injuries, so Tampa Bay's offensive personnel will be relatively limited at practice.