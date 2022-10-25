Gage (hamstring) didn't take part in Tuesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gage has yet to step on the field since injuring his hamstring this past Sunday at Carolina, giving him little time to do so ahead of Thursday's contest against the Ravens. Fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee) followed DNPs on Monday with limited showings Tuesday, so they may have better chances to join Chris Godwin as active Week 8. Ultimately, Gage's listing on Wednesday's practice report could clear up his status.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Set for MRI on hamstring•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Fine for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited in return to practice•