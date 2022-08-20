Gage (leg) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gage, Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (ACL) and Julio Jones (rest) all will be held out, leaving plenty of snaps for Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller, among others. Gage has been out of practice for more than a week now, as has Evans.
