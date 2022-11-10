Gage (hamstring) won't travel to Germany for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, effectively ruling him out for Week 10 action, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise after Gage failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday. He'll miss his third game as a result of a hamstring injury, but the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye could position him to return to action Week 12 at Cleveland if he makes enough headway in his recovery. With Gage unavailable this weekend, Mike Evans (ribs/ankle), Chris Godwin and Julio Jones (rest/knee) will be Tampa Bay's primary wide receivers. Meanwhile, Scotty Miller is the best bet to earn any residual snaps that don't go to the aforementioned trio.