The Buccaneers placed Gage (knee) on injured reserve Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gage will miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign after he suffered a patellar tendon tear during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets. The 27-year-old dealt with numerous injuries last regular season, including hamstring, ankle and back issues, which sidelined him for four games. He also sustained a scary concussion during Tampa Bay's wild-card loss to Dallas in January. Gage reworked his contract with the team in March, and he deal with a lower leg injury to begin training camp. After finally looking healthy again heading into joint practices, the 6-foot slot receiver will now have to sit out until the final season of his three-year contract with the Bucs in 2024.