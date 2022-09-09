Gage (hamstring) is "likely to play" in Sunday's game at Dallas despite being listed as questionable, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gage was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, but he's been participating in some capacity since the end of August of early September, after injuring his hamstring Aug. 10 during a scrimmage. Chris Godwin (knee) also is listed as questionable for Sunday night, while Mike Evans and Julio Jones are good to go. Gage may enjoy catching passes from QB Tom Brady, but it's possible the former Falcon slip to fourth on the depth chart if all four are ever healthy at the same time.