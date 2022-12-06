Gage (hamstring) brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Making his first appearance since Week 7, Gage unsurprisingly filled a low-volume role as the No. 4 receiver. Gage had recorded multiple receptions in each of his first seven games of the campaign prior to being sidelined, but with Julio Jones now healthy and slotting into the No. 3 role, Gage's already modest upside is even more capped unless injuries strike in front of him.