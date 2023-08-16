Gage sustained a season-ending right knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gage needed a cart to get off the practice field following a non-contact injury. After undergoing an MRI, he's expected to have surgery on his right knee in the coming days. With Gage out for the 2023 campaign, the immediate depth behind the Buccaneers' top two wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin includes rookie sixth-round pick Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore.