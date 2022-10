Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Gage (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage won't be available for the Buccaneers in Week 8 after injuring his hamstring Sunday, while Julio Jones (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision. The wideout has drawn at least four targets in six straight games, and he will work to get healthy in time to face the Rams in Week 9.