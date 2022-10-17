Gage brought in two of four targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Gage once again spent plenty of time on the field -- he logged 53 snaps overall -- yet had little to show for it. The veteran now has three straight two-catch efforts, and he's eclipsed 28 receiving yards all of one time in the first six games, despite the prolonged absence of Julio Jones (knee). Gage's fantasy value remains muted heading into a Week 7 divisional matchup on the road against the Panthers.