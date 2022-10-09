Gage (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gage has played through a lingering hamstring issue all season, but a back concern was the reason the Buccaneers added him to the injury report Saturday, leaving his status in question for Week 5. He'll nonetheless be available to the offense Sunday, and he'll join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in a receiving corps that'll be without Julio Jones (knee) for the third time on the campaign. Through four contests, Gage has averaged 5.3 catches for 38 yards per game while scoring one touchdown.
