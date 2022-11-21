Gage (hamstring) is participating in Monday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gage is back at practice since the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 7, so it appears that he benefited from Tampa Bay's bye week. If Gage is able to continue ramping up his activity without any setbacks, he could have a chance of returning to action Sunday versus Cleveland.
