Gage (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gage didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to Thursday's session is a step in the right direction for the wideout ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Buccaneers' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Gage was limited or worked without limitations Thursday.
