Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Chris Godwin (knee) also is listed as questionable, and while he managed full practices Wednesday and Friday, it's hard to know if he'll play less than nine months after suffering an ACL tear. Gage was a limited practice participant all week after being bothered by his hammy throughout much of August, making him truly questionable to suit up Sunday night in Dallas. If both he and Godwin were to miss the game, Tampa likely would turn to Scotty Miller as the third receiver alongside Mike Evans and Julio Jones.