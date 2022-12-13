Gage brought in both targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

Gage was responsible for the Bucs' only reason to celebrate on the afternoon, making a literal shoestring scoring grab on a ball that caromed off both teammate Chris Godwin and the 49ers' Fred Warner at the goal line just barely managing to break the plane, as confirmed by instant replay review. The modest numbers overall were par for the course in a disappointing, injury-riddled first season in Tampa Bay for Gage, however, as he'll carry a 32-254-2 line and tallies of 39 receiving yards or less in six consecutive contests into a Week 15 home interconference matchup against the Bengals.