Gage (hamstring) will have an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Gage was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Panthers in the fourth quarter, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of Thursday's contest against the Ravens. It's possible that the fifth-year wideout aggravated the hamstring injury that hampered him during the first four weeks of the season. Coach Todd Bowles said Monday's he's currently uncertain about Gage's status for Week 8, per Greg Auman of The Athletic, but the receiver's MRI results should provide more information.