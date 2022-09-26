Gage caught 12 of 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Gage led the Buccaneers in all major receiving categories, taking advantage of Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all being sidelined. His one-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left put Tampa Bay on the brink of overtime, yet Gage hurt the team's momentum with a fumble earlier in the game. Overall, though, he still posted a career high in receptions, which could help his chances of remaining involved even if Godwin and/or Jones are able to return alongside Evans in Week 4 versus the Chiefs.